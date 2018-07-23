$1 million prize won playing a scratch-off game in Naples

3:54 PM, Jul 23, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Congratulations to Juan Arevalo from Naples for claiming a $1 million prize playing the "$10M WORLD CLASS CASH" Scratch-Off game!

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot stands at $512 million - and could still grow before the numbers are drawn. That drawing will be Tuesday on FOX 4!

