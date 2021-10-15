Woman found guilty of killing three boys in house fire

Marian Williams was found guilty of setting a fire that killed three children.

Jury deliberations lasted just over two hours.

Williams was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder; two counts of attempted first-degree murder; arson; and burglary of an occupied dwelling.

The case will now move to the penalty phase and jurors will hear victim impact statements before recommending either the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

8-year-old Kiani Clark, 10-year-old Marcus Clark, and 4-year-old Kemaren Clark all died in the fire back in 2017.

Williams set the home on fire that was owned by her ex-boyfriend Arnold Mele.

