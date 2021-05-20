Watch
Vehicle fire damages home in Bonita Springs

Posted at 11:42 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 11:42:39-04

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Bonita Springs Firefighters responded to reports of a residential structure fire on May 18th on Carmel Way in Bonita Springs.

Firefighters found a fully involved vehicle underneath the garage overhang.

The fire from the vehicle extended to the home.

All occupants of the home had already evacuated, and firefighters were able to focus on extinguishing the vehicle and home and protecting the adjacent properties.

BSFD Firefighters assisted in retrieving the homeowner's valuables from the charred home.

BSFD says no injuries occurred.

