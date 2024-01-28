UP IN FLAMES: Two fires burned Saturday in SWFL, one leaves home damaged

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Early Saturday morning around 1:30, Fort Myers Fire Department responded to a home fire on Bassie court.

FMFD says flames and smoke came out of the windows when they arrived on scene. The homeowner woke up to popping sounds from the fire.

It took FMFD nine minutes to get the fire under control. Crews cleared the home and the owner made it outside safely FMFD said.

They added The City Fire Marshal said, there'll start an investigation.

Over in Charlotte County, a brush fire near Tuckers Grade broke out Saturday morning.

After 10:30 a.m. Charlotte County Fire and EMS received a call for a brush fire between mile marker 154 and 155. They said two fire engines reported to the scene and around a quarter of an acre burned.