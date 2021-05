Updated May 30, 2021 7:15 p.m.

Three wildfires broke out in Collier County Sunday evening.

According to Florida Forest Service Caloosahatchee, the Sanders Blvd fire is 25 acres & 80% contained.

Another fire on 122nd Ave SE. Fire is estimated at 10-15 acres & 60% contained.

A wildfire on 80 Ave SE is burning 60 acres, and 60 percent contained.