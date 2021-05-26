The 14th Avenue Fire in Golden Gate remains 80% contained

This dry weather across our area has led to two burn bans. One in North Port and another for all of Collier County where the 14th Avenue Fire in Golden Gate continues to burn. It is 80% contained as it continues to burn 900 acres.

PHOTOS: Massive fire in Golden Gate

We have only seen about a 5% increase in containment of this fire. Florida Forest Service told Fox 4 today that they need to build a wall on the ground, creating a place where the fire cannot spread. They won't call a fire contained until the reduce the height of the flames and completely get the front edge of the fire to lay down. There are 6 dozer crews on scene and 2 state fire strike teams working on this fire.

Good news is weather conditions will improve as we head into the weekend. Fire danger is very high for most of Southwest Florida today, but is expected to be in the moderate to high category Thursday.