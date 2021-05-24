Preparing for an emergency: essentials you should have in your kit

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Being prepared does more than just allow you to leave your home as quickly as possible.

It allows you to have all of the things you need so you can take care of yourself and your family afterward.

During this time it's easy to forget things you may need- so having a go-bag packed ahead of time is important.

According to Ready.gov, these are some essentials you should have in your ready to go bag:

Water- one gallon (per person/ per day)

Nonperishable food (canned/ dry food)

Flashlight and batteries

Medications

Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Blankets/ sleeping bags

Ready dot gov has a list of items you should place in your go-bag.

Water and personal medications should be two of the first things you should pack.

Non-perishable food items are a recommended option

Manual can opener

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Having cash on hand is recommended if businesses lose power.

Since covid is now a concern, you should consider masks, sanitizer, and disinfectant.

For more information on preparing for an emergency click here.