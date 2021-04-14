Lemon Bay High School student sets bathroom on fire

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — According to CCSO students were led out of school Lemon Bay High School on April 13th, when the fire alarm was set off.

There was a small fire within the boy’s bathroom.

The School Resource Officer alerted dispatch to the fire who promptly dispatched the Englewood Fire Department and additional deputies to the scene.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations unit and the State Fire Marshall took over the scene.

After the investigation, the State Fire Marshall determined the fire started as a result of arson.

School video surveillance revealed information for detectives.

As a result, a Lemon Bay High School student faces two charges to include Arson of a Dwelling or Structure where people are present and Interfere with the Administration of Education Institution.