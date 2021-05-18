Firefighters respond to house fire on Duera Mae Drive in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Iona McGregor Fire District responded to a call on Duera Mae Drive regarding a fire at approximately 2:30 am.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed with smoke and flames.

A fire Chief tells Fox 4 at least two-thirds of the house has sustained fire and smoke damage.

Two propane tanks caused concern when first responders arrived.

FP&L has cut off the electricity.

The red cross has been called to assist the family.

The state fire marshal will not be called in this case.

All three residents made it out safely.