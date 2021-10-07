Fire prevention week is happening this week

Fire prevention week is observed each year during the week of October 9th in commemoration of the great Chicago fire.

House fires cause over 2600 deaths per year and most are caused by smoke inhalation rather than burns. The theme for this years fire prevention week is: Learn the sound of fire safety.

A continuous sound of three loud beeps from your smoke detector means smoke or fire, so if you hear that then get out of your house. A single chirp every 30 to 60 seconds means the battery in your smoke detector is low. Batteries should be changed during daylight savings every six months. Chirping that continues after the batteries have been replaced means its time for a new smoke detector. Smoke detectors should be replaced every 10 years regardless.

The most common causes of house fires are cooking equipment and appliances such as pots, pans, and toasters, candles, portable space heaters, and barbecues, which should be kept at least three feet from your house. The biggest tip here is to not leave any of these unattended while on.