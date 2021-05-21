Fire danger remains high heading into the weekend

There's a red flag warning for all of Southwest Florida besides the Collier County coast until 8 pm this evening. A red flag warning means fire danger is critical and brush fires can easily be started. Conditions have been dry especially this month and just today a brush fire started in Lehigh Acres.

As we head into the weekend fire danger will remain in the high to very high category across our area and another red flag warning may be issued Saturday. Wind speed will be 15-20 mph gusting to around 30 mph. This combined with relative humidity values less than 35% and highs in the 90s will keep dangerous fire conditions in place this weekend.

We have only received .04" of rain the month of May compared to our average of 1,73" so leaves and brush are very dry. It doesn't take much for a brush fire to start in these conditions so if you're grilling, make sure your grill is at least 3 feet from your house. Don't leave your grill unattended when lit and make sure to clean the grease off your grill so a grease fire doesn't start. Don't throw matches or cigarette butts on the ground as sparks can start a brush fire in a matter of seconds.