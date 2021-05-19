Family pets die in fire on Alico Road

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The San Carlos Fire Department responded to a smoke alarm activation at 14850 Alico Road at approximately 3:40 am.

Upon arrival the crews found heavy smoke and flames showing from the porch of the home.

Two adults and three children had escaped.

Crews from Estero Fire Rescue and the South Trail Fire Department fought along SCFD to extinguish the blaze which extended into the home’s interior.

The home was deemed a total loss.

No injuries occurred to the occupants or firefighters however two dogs died in the fire.

Three vehicles were also damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined at this time due to the extensive damage.