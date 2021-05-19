Watch
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Family pets die in fire on Alico Road

items.[0].image.alt
San Carlos Fire
189252211_4068868776513757_699148300669411009_n.jpg
189432247_4068868589847109_3667947862939615865_n.jpg
image (4).png
Posted at 11:30 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 11:30:54-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The San Carlos Fire Department responded to a smoke alarm activation at 14850 Alico Road at approximately 3:40 am.

Upon arrival the crews found heavy smoke and flames showing from the porch of the home.

Two adults and three children had escaped.

Crews from Estero Fire Rescue and the South Trail Fire Department fought along SCFD to extinguish the blaze which extended into the home’s interior.

The home was deemed a total loss.

No injuries occurred to the occupants or firefighters however two dogs died in the fire.

Three vehicles were also damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined at this time due to the extensive damage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018