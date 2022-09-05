Everglades district fire spreads to 7,000 acres

WEST BROWARD, Fla. — Florida Forest Service officials say lightning is likely to blame for a fire that as of Monday morning has burned about 7,000 acres.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. Friday near mile marker 38 of Alligator Alley. An isolated storm was in the area shortly before the fire.

Smoke continued to billow in the air through the weekend, with clouds of black smoke continuing to wisp into the air on Monday.

There has been no threat to buildings or traffic, according to Florida Highway Patrol. However, the smoke could cause hazards and as a precaution, caution notices are being sent to digital notice boards along the affected area of the highway.