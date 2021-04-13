Watch
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Early morning boat fire investigated as Arson

One person is in custody
items.[0].videoTitle
Multiple agencies battled a boat fire between Edison Bridge and US 41 bridge on the Caloosahatchee River this morning. A man has been with arson in the incident.
Screen Shot 2021-04-13 at 7.38.57 AM.png
Screen Shot 2021-04-13 at 7.39.09 AM.png
Screen Shot 2021-04-13 at 7.39.17 AM.png
Screen Shot 2021-04-13 at 7.39.24 AM.png
Screen Shot 2021-04-13 at 7.39.31 AM.png
Screen Shot 2021-04-13 at 7.39.38 AM.png
Posted at 8:35 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 01:37:15-04

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Multiple agencies are battling a boat fire between Edison Bridge and US 41 bridge on the Caloosahatchee River.

The call came in about 6:20 am.

Officials say a man living on his boat tried lighting his derelict boat on fire and ended up burning two boats.

FWC says 49-year-old male and a 14-year-old female were both uninjured.

A man is in custody.

Hazmat is on scene due to concerns about fuel in the water.

There are traffic delays from the smoke.

Officials have confirmed they are investigating it as Arson.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018