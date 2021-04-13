Early morning boat fire investigated as Arson

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Multiple agencies are battling a boat fire between Edison Bridge and US 41 bridge on the Caloosahatchee River.

The call came in about 6:20 am.

Officials say a man living on his boat tried lighting his derelict boat on fire and ended up burning two boats.

FWC says 49-year-old male and a 14-year-old female were both uninjured.

A man is in custody.

Hazmat is on scene due to concerns about fuel in the water.

There are traffic delays from the smoke.

Officials have confirmed they are investigating it as Arson.