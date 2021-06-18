Watch
Derelict boat catches fire in North Fort Myers

Posted at 5:24 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 05:24:53-04

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — North Fort Myers Fire rescue responded to a boat fire at approximately 2:00 am this morning.

North Fort Myers Fire-Rescue confirmed that a derelict boat was burning in the water off of Hancock Bridge Parkway.

A fire official said no one was on board, and it's unknown how the boat caught fire.

"The boat was very hard to get to, " said Lieutenant Jason Cabrall.

Cabrall said they had to use chain saws and cut a path through all of the vegetation to get down close enough to spray it with water.

Aviation from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called in to assist in locating the boat.

The fire is out, and the scene is cleared.

