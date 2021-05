ESTERO, Fla. — The Estero Fire Rescue and San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District are on the scene of a structure fire at 20750 Tanglewood Lane in Estero.

Officials say 2000 feet of hose was used and that there are no fire hydrants in the area.

Luckily no one was home at the time of the fire.

Crews have the fire under control and contained it to the north end of the home, sparing the rest.