City of Cape Coral rescinds burn ban

Effective June 11, Cape Coral rescinds the temporary burn ban issued on May 26
Local cities and counties are issuing burn bans in efforts to avoid wildfires during dry conditions in Southwest Florida.
Posted at 6:09 PM, May 26, 2021
2021-06-12 19:53:48-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — UPDATE 6/11:
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index has fallen below 600 for seven consecutive days. Therefore, in accordance with the City’s Code of Ordinance, the temporary burn ban issued by the City of Cape Coral on May 26, has been rescinded.

Residents are urged to continue to use caution with recreation and cooking fires. Recreational fires must comply with the stipulations of the Ordinance for recreational burns, such as being 25’ from any structure, having an extinguishment source, and the fire must be kept to a maximum of 3’ in diameter and 2’ in height. Recreational fires are not intended for vegetation or rubbish disposal, per the Ordinance.

In addition, the Cape Coral Fire Department continues to request the community be vigilant in not disposing of lit smoking materials outdoors, including from a car window. The Department also requests vehicles, including ATVs, only be operated on paved, gravel, or dirt surfaces and not on grass or other vegetation.

Effective May 26, Cape Coral issues a temporary burn ban with the intent to limit fire hazards within the City to protect the health, safety, and welfare of residents. This measure prohibits recreational burns (i.e. fire pits, campfires) and City permitted burns (i.e. bonfires and land clearing control burns).

Fires solely for cooking purposes where the fire, flames, and heat generated are fully contained within the confines of the device being used (i.e. grill) are still allowed.

The burn ban shall be in effect until the local drought index is below 600 for seven consecutive days.

In addition to following the burn ban restrictions, the Cape Coral Fire Department requests the community be vigilant in not disposing of lit smoking materials outdoors, including from a car window.

The Department also requests vehicles, including ATVs, only be operated on paved, gravel, or dirt surfaces and not on grass or other vegetation.

