Burn bans in place ahead of Memorial Day weekend

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Families looking to go camping for Memorial Day might have to switch up how they do things this weekend in Collier County.

A burn ban is expected to stay in place through the weekend after dry conditions fueled the massive fire still burning in golden gate.

The no-burn ban means no open flames, which changes the plan for families who live on these streets around me and visitors to our state parks.

The Florida Forest Service says campfires can only be used for cooking and they encourage visitors to use this time as a chance to try something new.

“It can be a different experience. And it can actually be a fun one. How about we try or how about we did or how about we make our own trail mix for a hike, or we wrap things in wax paper and then put that in a Ziploc bag and wrap it in heavy foil, ” said Melinda A. Avni forester, Wildfire Mitigation Specialist.

Visitors can still use their grill to cook- but the forest service urges campers to place them on flat surfaces with no vegetation or grass around them.

They also want people to be aware of where they park and drive their cars.

Vehicles can cause brush fires so it’s important to park in designated areas and the state parks will have signs to follow for which roads you can drive down.

They also encourage campers to use things like battery-powered lanterns and other items that do not have a strong heat source.