Can You Find The Cherry With No Worm In This Tricky Puzzle?

Master illustrator and puzzle virtuoso Gergely Dudás (aka The Dudolf) is back with another seek-and-find challenge.

This time the Hungarian artist is asking us to find the cherry with no worm in the below illustration. Sounds simple enough, but in a sea of red cherries and cheery worms, it’s much trickier than it seems.

You can check out the puzzle in this post from the Gergely Dudás — Dudolf Facebook page. Can you find the cherry that doesn’t have a worm?

And here is a Halloween challenge that will delight your kids this spooky season. Can you find a panda hidden in this sea of ghosts in this seek-and-find puzzle?

If you’re looking for other fall-themed puzzles or books to celebrate the sweetest and spookiest time of the year, check out some of Dudolf’s books like “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things: Halloween Seek-and-Find (Search and Find Adventure)” and Fox and Rabbit, a graphic novel series that Dudás illustrated for Beth Ferry (author of “Stick and Stone” and “Swashby and the Sea”).

Seek-and-find puzzles are not just fun ways to pass the time, they are also good for the brain. According to the American Association of School Librarians, analyzing images (such as those in seek-and-find puzzles) can help kids build critical thinking and recollection skills.

And some experts say that parents can use books like “Where’s Waldo?” and other seek-and-find books like Dudolf’s puzzles or “I Spy” books to help build early literacy skills in children.

“Any book a child loves is worth its weight in gold, even a novelty book that you don’t love,” writes early childhood education expert Allison McDonald for Scholastic. “Teaching our children the mechanics of reading is only a portion of our job supporting their literacy development. Supporting their love of books is a big part, too.”

In other words, don’t assume that you only need to buy books that are strictly for reading. Puzzle books, seek-and-find books, crossword puzzles and word searches are all great ways to foster critical thinking and instill a love of reading in your kids. And these cognitive games are good for adults and seniors too!

