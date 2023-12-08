Watch Now
Ethan Crumbley receives life sentence for school shooting

Crumbley pleaded guilty to 24 charges including first-degree murder and terrorism.
Posted at 4:14 PM, Dec 08, 2023
Ethan Crumbley, the Michigan teenager who killed four people and wounded more in a shooting at Oxford High School in 2021, has been sentenced to life in prison.

A judge heard from families of the deceased and survivors of the shooting, and rejected arguments to reduce Crumbley's sentence.

Crumbley was 15 years old at the time of the shooting. He pleaded guilty to 24 charges, among them first-degree murder and terrorism.

Crumbley, now 17, will not be eligible for parole.

