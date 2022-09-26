Week of 9/26: Premieres, premieres, premieres!

HOLLYWOOD — (Editor's Note) - Advertised programs this week may be interrupted or pre-empted due to hurricane coverage.

It's another big premiere week on Fox 4 — a few comedies are back with new seasons, plus there's another round of "Hell's Kitchen" with a twist.

Monday, the action of "9-1-1" resumes with the 118 called to a "happiness convention" where it seems happiness isn't really on offer.

Then on "The Cleaning Lady," it's the introduction of a new character played by Naveen Andrews ("Lost").

Tuesday on "The Resident," an election turns violent, leading multiple victims to Chastain for care.

Then, on "Monarch," they're prepping for the Queens of Country concert.

Wednesday, roll the dice with more guesses on "The Masked Singer" Vegas Night, featuring Donny Osmond on the panel.

Then, "Lego Masters" dino-soars to the next level with guest star—and host Will Arnett's "Lego Movie" franchise co-star Chris Pratt.

Thursday kicks off with "Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages," with 40-somethings contending against 20-somethings.

"Welcome to Flatch" returns with Barb Flatch, played by Jamie Pressly, and "Call Me Kat" returns.

Fox Sports brings you the WWE "Friday Night Smackdown," and all-new episodes of Sunday's Animation Domination start with more from Season 34 of "The Simpsons."

