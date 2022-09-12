Watch Now
Week of 9/12: Country music honors and drama

Academy of Country Music Honors debuts on Fox for the first time as "Monarch" gets second showing
From ACM Honors to the 'MasterChef' finale, there's lots waiting for you this week on Fox 4! Check fox4now.com/whatson for full listings.
Posted at 5:24 AM, Sep 12, 2022
From country music honors to a "MasterChef" winner — here's what's hot on Fox 4 this week. Be sure to check our TV listings page for all the week's entertainment options.

Monday starts with the season finale of "Don't Forget the Lyrics," hosted by Niecy Nash. There's one more round going for $1 million to those testing their musical memory. That's followed by an encore of the "Monarch" series premiere, about a country music dynasty led by Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins.

Tuesday brings the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors — Carly Pearce hosts the country music industry's favorite night.

Wednesday, find out who will win it all on the "MasterChef: Back to Win" finale. Special guest Christina Tosi joins as finalists make one last entree and a gourmet dessert. Then you have another chance to watch the "Monarch" premiere; the drama continues next Tuesday in its time period premiere.

Fox Sports steps up to the plate with MLB on Fox Thursday, then we "Smackdown" on Friday.

Mark your calendars for several Fox premieres next week! "9-1-1" and "The Cleaning Lady" are back Sept. 19, "The Resident" Sept. 20 and "Masked Singer" and "LEGO Masters" on the 21st!

