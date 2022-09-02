What's new in theaters/streaming for Labor Day weekend

HOLLYWOOD — What's old is new again as "Spider-Man: No Way Home" gets a re-release with bonus footage. Plus, comedy, romance, and a night at the drive-in as your Labor Day weekend entertainment options come into view.

The mockumentary "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul." is new in theaters and on Peacock. Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown star as leaders of a Southern Baptist megachurch trying to come back from a scandal.

Also streaming — Prime Video has prequel series "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," set thousands of years before "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" books.

Netflix adds "Love in the Villa" about a woman in Italy after a break-up who finds she has to share her stay with the man who double-booked her villa.

In theaters only, "Gigi and Nate," inspired by a true story, with Charlie Rowe, Marcia Gay Harden, and Jim Belushi. It's about a young man left a quadriplegic and the unlikely service animal that helps him.

Spidey swings back into action with the re-release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," featuring 11 minutes of new footage.

The documentary "Back to the Drive-In" enjoys an expansion to more screens nationwide with its look at the movie-going experience and the efforts of 11 drive-ins across the country to keep business going since the pandemic.

Don't forget, this Labor Day weekend you can also enjoy a double or even a triple feature with National Cinema Day on Saturday. Movie tickets will be just $3 at more than 3,000 theaters nationwide, covering more than 30,000 screens.