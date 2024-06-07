Watch Now

Vanna White pays emotional tribute to Pat Sajak before his final 'Wheel of Fortune' episode

Sajak, 77, is retiring after more than 40 years on the show. Filling his role will be accomplished television host Ryan Seacrest.
Friday is the final send-off for longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak, who is retiring after more than 40 years with the show. (Scripps News)
Pat Sajak, Vanna White
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jun 07, 2024

It's the end of an era. Longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is signing off one last time when his final episode on the game show airs Friday night.

Sajak, 77, is retiring after more than 40 years on the show and has called it "a wonderful ride." His longtime co-host Vanna White got emotional on Thursday night's episode, giving an emotional goodbye to someone she's worked alongside for more than 8,000 episodes.

"As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you'll still be close by," White said while holding back tears. "You're like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend, who I will always adore. I love you, Pat."

Sajak won't be gone entirely. He said he will still work behind the scenes as a consultant for the show.

"Wheel of Fortune" hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

Sajak has won three Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host, in 1993, 1997 and in 1998, while on "Wheel of Fortune." Sony Pictures Television announced last year that Ryan Seacrest will take over hosting duties this September.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said at the time. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease."

