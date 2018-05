The Billboard Music Awards opened on a solemn note as Singer Kelly Clarkson, a Texas native, addressed the recent shooting at a Texas high school. Clarkson shed tears during her speech.

She then transitioned to something more upbeat, performing a medley of current popular songs, including Maren Morris' "My Church," Sam Smith's "Too Good at Goodbyes," Kendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE.", Imagine Dragon's "Thunder" and ore.

PHOTOS: See the Billboard Music Awards 2018

The first award of the event went to Khalid, who captured the title of Top New Artist from Billboard. Imagine Dragons took the award for Top Duo/Group.

Billboard's award for the Top Streaming Artist went to Kendrick Lamar.

Taylor Swift won Top Female Artist, and in her speech thanked female artists who "paved the way" for those in the industry today.

Go here to see a full list of the BBMAS winners.