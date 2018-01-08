Justin Timberlake brings 'The Man of the Woods' tour to Florida in 2018
9:52 AM, Jan 8, 2018
He's bringing more than sexy back, Justin Timberlake is coming back to Florida for several dates on his latest tour!
Less than a week after his latest single "Filthy" debuted and less than a month before his Super Bowl Halftime show, Timberlake has announced he is returning to the stage for 25 shows in North America this Spring.
Those tour dates include four shows in the Sunshine State in May, in Orlando, Tampa, Miami, and Ft. Lauderdale.
The 'Man of the Woods' tour is named after his new album, set for release on February 2.
Timberlake will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 4.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public.
Tickets go on sale on Monday, January 29 and the American Express presale begins Wednesday, January 24 at 10 a.m. Get more information here.
Full list of shows:
03.13.18 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
03.18.18 Washington, D.C Capital One Arena
03.21.18 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
03.25.18 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
03.27.18 Chicago, IL United Center
03.31.18 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
04.02.18 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
04.04.18 Boston, MA TD Garden
04.08.18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
04.12.18 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
04.14.18 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
04.24.18 San Jose, CA SAP Center
04.28.18 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
05.02.18 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
05.05.18 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
05.07.18 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
05.09.18 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
05.11.18 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena
05.14.18 Orlando, FL Amway Center
05.15.18 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
05.18.18 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
05.19.18 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
05.23.18 Houston, TX Toyota Center
05.27.18 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
05.30.18 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum