Justin Timberlake brings 'The Man of the Woods' tour to Florida in 2018

He's bringing more than sexy back, Justin Timberlake is coming back to Florida for several dates on his latest tour!

Less than a week after his latest single "Filthy" debuted and less than a month before his Super Bowl Halftime show, Timberlake has announced he is returning to the stage for 25 shows in North America this Spring.

Those tour dates include four shows in the Sunshine State in May, in Orlando, Tampa, Miami, and Ft. Lauderdale.

SHOW ANNOUNCE: Justin Timberlake returns to Amalie Arena on Tuesday, May 15! #Tampa



— Amalie Arena (@AmalieArena) January 8, 2018

The 'Man of the Woods' tour is named after his new album, set for release on February 2.

Timberlake will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 4.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, January 29 and the American Express presale begins Wednesday, January 24 at 10 a.m. Get more information here.

Full list of shows:

03.13.18 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

03.18.18 Washington, D.C Capital One Arena

03.21.18 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

03.25.18 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

03.27.18 Chicago, IL United Center

03.31.18 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

04.02.18 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

04.04.18 Boston, MA TD Garden

04.08.18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

04.12.18 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

04.14.18 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

04.24.18 San Jose, CA SAP Center

04.28.18 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

05.02.18 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

05.05.18 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

05.07.18 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

05.09.18 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

05.11.18 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena

05.14.18 Orlando, FL Amway Center

05.15.18 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

05.18.18 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

05.19.18 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

05.23.18 Houston, TX Toyota Center

05.27.18 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

05.30.18 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum