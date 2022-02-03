Watch
Teens invited to go on 'Blind Date with a Book'

Posted at 8:55 AM, Feb 03, 2022
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Teenagers in Charlotte County are being encouraged to take a literal "date night" with a randomly-chosen book.

The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library & Mid-County Regional Library are calling it "Blind Date with a Book."

At each branch, kids will find a case filled with books - each wrapped in brown paper, concealing the title, spine, and covers from view.

Patrons are asked to take at least one book, sight-unseen, read it from end-to-end, then come back to either branch on Friday, Feb. 25 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss what was read with a group of their peers.

No one except maybe the librarians will know what tales lay within the pages in those mystery books — but they're sure it will make for an inspiring and entertaining time for area teens.

