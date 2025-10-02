Madison Cawthorn announces run for Congress, Fox News reports

FLA. — Former North Carolina Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn will run for Florida’s 19th congressional seat, according to Fox News and AP.

Florida's 19th district is represented by Republican Rep. Byron Donalds who’s running to replace Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. AP reports, the southwest Florida district is overwhelmingly Republican, and Cawthorn moved there shortly after his primary defeat.

Cawthorn spoke to Fox about his experience with hurricane relief in Naples, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, and Marco Island.

Cawthorn was the youngest congressman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives since 1964, Fox notes.

He has faced several controversies, including pleading guilty to possessing a dangerous weapon at a Charlotte airport in 2022, according to CNN. Fox reports he was also charged with driving while license suspended in Collier County. A Fox affiliate also reported that he appeared to be involved in a crash that injured a Florida state trooper.

“Madison Cawthorn knows the system is rigged against hard-working families. Washington insiders cut deals while Floridians pay the price. That’s why he’s running for Congress: to defend the America First agenda, hold bureaucrats accountable, and put Floridians first,” said his announcement, posted on his website.

“I’m running for Congress to stand with President Trump, defend our conservative values, and fight to stop the radical left every single time,” he said in his campaign launch video.