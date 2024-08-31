LCSO searching for missing 21 year old runner

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a new video as they continue to ask for your help in the search for 21-year-old Arielle Reis Coutinho Valdes. The video shows Valdes running across the Edison Bridge around 6:50 PM on Wednesday.

Valdes, described as an avid runner, has been missing since Wednesday when she left her residence on foot around 6:30pm to go for a run. LCSO says the Hispanic female is 5’4”, 100 lbs. and was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie sweater, gym shorts, and what appears to be black and white low-top converse-style sneakers.

If you have any information you are asked to contact LCSO at 239-477-1000.