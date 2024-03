FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Fire Chief Tracy McMillion tells FOX 4 the firefighter injured while working a house fire Monday evening is receiving treatment for his injuries in Bradenton.

Chief McMillion says his team is in "close contact and supporting him".

The chief also tells FOX 4 that the cause of the fire was electrical.