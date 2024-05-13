GREEN LIGHT: Green Cup Cafe returns to Downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Don't head over YET; however, just know that Green Cup Cafe says they're returning to Downtown Fort Myers in a new location.

According to the company's post, plans are underway to open a new location at 2400 First Street - Suite 104.

The cafe, known for its healthy options, was devastated by Hurricane Ian.

They're now located in the suite between Voodoo Brewing and Articulture Tattoo.

In an Instagram post, their team shared the following:

"This location is more than just a space, it’s a testament to the resilience of our community and the incredible journey it took to get here. We are humbled, honored and grateful beyond measure. Knowing that none of this would have been possible without the incredible support of so many."

An official date will be released "soon", the team says.

You can follow the Green Cup Cafe opening here for more updates.

