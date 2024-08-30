"GET IN THE VAN": Fort Myers Police seek tips in possible kidnapping attempt

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department says they responded to a call of a suspicious van at a bus stop - in the area of Dynasty Drive and Cypress Legends Circle.

The vehicle is described as a black van with light blue on the bottom of its doors with damage to the front bumper and rear sliding doors.

Police say three people were inside of the van - two Spanish-speaking females and one male.

Detectives say the van followed a male middle school student from his bus stop around 5:30 pm on Thursday afternoon - near Dynasty Drive and Cypress Legends Circle.

One of the people inside yelled for the child to "get in the van" in Spanish, according to the department's post.

The van reportedly circled the area on Wednesday and Thursday - prior to the incident.

The child ran to an apartment complex and a neighbor contact his mother who then contacted police.

Investigators are working to a get a picture of the van and have increased patrol in the area.

Police ask that you report any suspicious activity or any information in this case to the FMPD at 239-321-7700, submit a tip through the #AtlasOne app or contact SWFL Crime Stoppers

