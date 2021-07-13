Costco is selling 36-piece school supply bundles for just $10

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Even though it may seem like summer is just getting started, it’s not too early to begin shopping for back-to-school items. This is especially true when you find an outstanding deal that will save you time, money and stress come August or September.

Bundled school supplies are an easy way to grab a bunch of items your kids will need in one stop, and they are especially beneficial when they are affordable. If you are a Costco member, you can nab a massive 36-piece collection of back-to-school basics right now for just over $10.

Don’t worry; these are all brand-name items that are likely to make the teacher’s list of desired supplies for the first day of school, no matter what grade your child is in.

Here is what the 36-piece Back to School All In One Bundle at Costco includes:

6 PaperMate Write Bros. Classic Mechanical Pencils

6 PaperMate Everstrong Woodcase Pencils

4 PaperMate Write Bros. Ballpoint Pens

4 PaperMate Flair Pens in New Bold tip size

3 Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Markers

3 Sharpie Pocket Highlighters

3 Expo Chisel Dry Erase Markers

2 Sharpie Ultra-Fine Permanent Markers

2 Elmer’s Disappearing Purple School Glue Sticks

2 PaperMate Profile Ballpoint Pens

1 PaperMate Pink Pearl Eraser

If you are not already a Costco member, you can currently sign up with a membership deal that nets you a $10 Costco Shop Card with any new Gold Star membership or a $20 Costco Shop Card with any new Executive membership. In addition, military members and teachers can also get a $20 Costco Cash Card with a new Costco membership.

To get in on this deal, you must purchase a Costco Membership Activation Certificate here. When you receive the Costco Membership Activation Certificate by email, you must bring it to any U.S. or Puerto Rico Costco location to join as a new member.

Note that this certificate is not valid toward the renewal of an existing or expired membership. The promotion is currently valid through Dec. 31, 2021, but it could sell out or change at any time.

