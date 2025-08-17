Woman attacked by alligator while hiking in Collier County

On August 17, 2025, a woman was bitten on the leg and arm by an alligator while hiking in Collier County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The FWC responded to the scene and confirmed that a contracted nuisance alligator trapper has been dispatched to locate and remove the animal. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her current condition has not been released.

Serious injuries from alligator bites are rare in Florida, but the FWC says public safety remains its top priority. The agency manages the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP), which uses trained trappers to remove alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets, or property.

Residents or visitors with concerns about an alligator are encouraged to call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

The FWC also reminds the public of key safety precautions when near bodies of water:

Keep a safe distance from alligators and report any concerns.

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge.

Swim only in designated areas during daylight hours and without pets.

Never feed alligators—it’s illegal and encourages dangerous behavior.

For more information about living safely with alligators, visit FWC’s website.

