Watch
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Woman arrested for animal cruelty to caged birds

Collier County Sheriff's Office
WFTX
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 12:01:41-04

NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies arrested 40-year-old Yenileisis Vacas Comas and charged her with animal cruelty.

After responding to the home for reports of a domestic disturbance, deputies saw multiple bird cages and injured birds on the patio.

According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a person who was at the residence showed deputies a video of Vacas Comas “smashing the caged birds to the ground during an argument.”

The birds were taken to an emergency pet hospital after Vacas Comas was arrested.

“We will not allow animals to be abused in our community,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “I sincerely hope these birds recover from their injuries.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4