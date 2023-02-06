Wildfire in Collier County Now 75% Contained

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-acre fire started by yard debris is now 75% contained, according to the Caloosahatchee Forestry Center.
The fire originated in Collier County South of I-75, Ave., and Goshen St, and there are currently 4 vehicles at the scene of the fire.
Location: Collier County South of I-75, Ave. and Goshen St.— FFS Caloosahatchee (@FFS_cafc) February 6, 2023
Size: Approx. 12 Acres
Containment: 75%
Number of units on scene: 4 FFS Tractor-Plow Units, and local Fire Department.
Cause: Escaped Yard Debris. pic.twitter.com/l5DdcznIyJ