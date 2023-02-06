Watch Now
Wildfire in Collier County Now 75% Contained

Efrain Hernandez
Fire crews battle Collier County fire on April 21, 2017 (Courtesy: Efrain Hernandez)
Posted at 4:14 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 16:29:21-05

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-acre fire started by yard debris is now 75% contained, according to the Caloosahatchee Forestry Center.

The fire originated in Collier County South of I-75, Ave., and Goshen St, and there are currently 4 vehicles at the scene of the fire.

