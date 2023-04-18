Wildfire alert on I-75 in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service says there is a 40 acres wildfire in Collier County.
The fire is at 90% containment and is located on I-75 south of mile marker 98.
Collier County Brush Fire
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. Local fire departments are on the scene and are investigating.
Location: Collier County, 1-2 miles South of I-75 mile marker 98— FFS Caloosahatchee (@FFS_cafc) April 18, 2023
Size: Est. 40 Acres Containment: 0%
Number of units on scene: 2 FFS Tractor-Plow Units, and local Fire Department.
Cause: Unkown pic.twitter.com/7xCyO2gDOm