Wildfire alert on I-75 in Collier County

Collier County Wildfire
Posted at 2:06 PM, Apr 18, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service says there is a 40 acres wildfire in Collier County.

The fire is at 90% containment and is located on I-75 south of mile marker 98.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. Local fire departments are on the scene and are investigating.

