Two dead Florida panther kittens found off Davis Boulevard

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two Florida panther kittens were killed over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle in Collier County, according to wildlife officials.

The bodies of the 3 1/2-month-old siblings were discovered on Davis Boulevard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported.

FWC officials believe the panthers were hit by a vehicle. This brings the total number of panther deaths in Florida to 12 this year.

The Florida panther is one of the most endangered mammals in the United States, making each death significant to conservation efforts.

Officials encourage anyone who sees an injured, sick or dead panther to call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

