Trio wanted for a burglary at Publix in Marco Island

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Marco Island Police Department is looking for a trio suspected of a burglary in the parking lot of a Publix on Marco Island.

On Jan. 11th, 2023 officials say the victim was placing groceries in the back seat of her car when she was approached by an unknown male described as Hispanic and wearing a covid mask.

The man reportedly distracted the victim while a second male approached the vehicle and opened the door and stole the victim's wallet. A third suspect described as a Hispanic female, wearing a covid mask appeared to act as a lookout in the parking lot.

After the theft, the three suspects walked away and the victim remained unaware of the crime until she returned home.

Two out of the three suspects were captured on video in the store before the theft. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Marco Island Police Department.