Traffic crash closes down southbound lanes on Airport Pulling Road

Collier County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jul 15, 2023
COLLIER COUNT, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an accident at Airport Pulling Road and Orange Blossom Drive.

CCSO says all the southbound lanes are closed at this time.

CCSO is telling drivers to expect delays near the area and to seek an alternate route if possible.

