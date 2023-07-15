Traffic crash closes down southbound lanes on Airport Pulling Road

COLLIER COUNT, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an accident at Airport Pulling Road and Orange Blossom Drive.
CCSO says all the southbound lanes are closed at this time.
CCSO is telling drivers to expect delays near the area and to seek an alternate route if possible.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Deputies are on scene at Airport-Pulling Road and Orange Blossom Drive due to a vehicle accident. All southbound lanes are closed. Please expect delays near this area and seek alternate route, if possible. pic.twitter.com/mwdfcVERFo— CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) July 15, 2023