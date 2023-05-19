Three suspects arrested for stealing boat parts from East Naples marina

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested three east coast men who deputies say came to Collier County to steal boat parts.

Denzel Verona, 18, and Juan P. Villegas, 19, both of Miami; and Lazaro Gonzalez-Munoz, 22, of Homestead, are in the Collier County jail charged with multiple counts of burglary and grand theft.

According to CCSO, deputies caught the three suspects breaking into three vessels and stealing equipment at an East Naples marina early this Friday morning. They believe all three men are persons of interest in multiple boat equipment thefts at marinas on the east coast.

CCSO got a tip late Thursday night that the trio was traveling in a silver Lexus and possibly heading to Collier County to commit similar crimes. Deputies followed the Lexus to North Road where it parked outside Walker’s Marine and Sales Service. From the air, deputies say they observed Gonzalez-Munoz and Villegas get out of the vehicle and bypass the closed gate to the marina, and climb onto three parked boats on the property.

Deputies watched the pair remove items from within the boats and, with assistance from Verona, place them into the trunk of the Lexus.

Once the three suspects were done loading the items into the trunk they attempted to leave, only to be met by deputies who immediately took them into custody.