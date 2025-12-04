Three dead cats found in Naples home; man charged with animal cruelty

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 27-year-old Naples man after deputies say they found three dead cats in advanced stages of decomposition inside his home.

Deputies say a neighbor alerted the property manager that David Ross had not been seen for nearly three months, and that flies were gathering on his home's windows.

The property manager contacted deputies and a welfare check was conducted.

Inside, investigators found trash throughout the home and no working electricity or air conditioning.

The sheriff's office says there were cat feces covering floors, insects on the walls and strong odor.

Investigators found that the cats were locked inside without adequate food or water, and with no way to escape.

A search of the house revealed three dead cats in advanced stages of decomposition.

Ross was not found at the scene, and didn't cooperate via phone, according to investigators.

Just after midnight on Thursday, detectives located Ross and charged him with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty.