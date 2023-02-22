COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The intersection at Vanderbilt Beach Road and Collier Boulevard has been shut down.
The shutdown is due to a vehicle crash.
The Collier County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to expect delays in the area. They are also encouraging drivers to find another route if possible.
The intersection at Vanderbilt Beach Rd and Collier Blvd is shut down in all directions due to a crash. Use caution. Expect delays. Find another route, if possible. pic.twitter.com/L61yLuZ9Di— CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) February 22, 2023