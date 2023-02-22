Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

The intersection at Vanderbilt Beach Road and Collier Boulevard has been shut down.

Collier County Sheriff's Office
WFTX
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 2:06 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 14:06:04-05

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The intersection at Vanderbilt Beach Road and Collier Boulevard has been shut down.

The shutdown is due to a vehicle crash.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to expect delays in the area. They are also encouraging drivers to find another route if possible.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM