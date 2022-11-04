Temporary D-SNAP location opening in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — An on-site Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open in Collier County for a limited time next week.

It will be located at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd N, Naples.

The site will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, Monday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 9. The site WILL NOT be open on Tuesday, November 8.

D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Collier residents who pre-registered online but did not complete their phone interview can do so at this location. Pre-registration will also reopen for those who missed the previously deadline on October 23.

Individuals are encouraged to pre-register online before going to the location. You can do so here.