Teen charged with making threats to use explosive device during trick-or-treating in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old in Collier County has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after deputies said the boy posted a video on social media threatening to use a homemade explosive device during Halloween trick-or-treating.

The sheriff's office arrested Enzo Vargas-Giraldo around 4 p.m. Friday at his home on Palmetto Woods Drive. Detectives said they discovered materials for making an explosive device in his garage during a search of the property.

Earlier Friday, deputies said Vargas-Giraldo posted a video on social media and showed him holding what appeared to be a homemade explosive device. In the video, the sheriff's office said he stated he planned to use the device Friday night during trick-or-treating and warned that a specific neighborhood "is not safe."

A teenager who saw the social media post immediately reported it to the Collier County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon. Detectives said they quickly identified Vargas-Giraldo and responded to his home.

"Anyone who spreads fear in our community will face the consequences," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. "Using their professional skills, advanced technology and threat analysis programs, our detectives will thoroughly investigate any threat and charge the person responsible."

The CCSO bomb squad searched the home and the sheriff's office said they located bomb-making materials in the garage. The FBI also responded to the scene.

Vargas-Giraldo has been charged with three felonies: manufacturing an explosive device with the intent to harm, possessing a destructive device, and making electronic threats to do bodily injury, which is a second-degree felony. CCSO said it's working with the State Attorney's Office to determine if additional charges will be filed.

Sheriff Rambosk praised the teenager who reported the threatening post to authorities.

"This young person did exactly the right thing and is to be commended for taking decisive and potentially lifesaving action," Rambosk said.

CCSO and Collier County Public Schools regularly remind students to report suspicious social media posts and never repost them.

Vargas-Giraldo's arrest photo will be posted when it becomes available.