Student pilot, instructor airlifted after plane crashes in Florida Everglades

EVERGLADES — According to WSVN a student pilot and flight instructor were airlifted to safety after their aircraft crashed in the Florida Everglades on Tuesday afternoon, leaving them stranded in the remote wetlands.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said both men were uninjured in the crash but became stranded in the difficult terrain of the Everglades.

According to Flight Radar the plane took off From Miami Executive Airport at 1:48pm circled over the everglades before crashing.

The two were able to use their cellphones to send their coordinates to emergency responders, enabling rescue teams to locate and extract them from the wetlands.

The student pilot was on a test flight when the aircraft encountered problems that led to the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident to determine the cause of the crash.