St. Matthews House is opening two homeless shelters tonight

NAPELS, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House will keep their two homeless shelters open tonight and they are asking for donations of pillows for the people who need shelter throughout the night.

The only two Emergency shelters are in Collier County at Campbell Lodge at 2001 Airport Road South and the Immokalee Friendship House at 602 West Main Street and they will be open at 8:00 p.m..

St. Matthew’s House will also provide blankets, snacks and coffee.

The donated pillows can go to thrift stores in Southwest Florida.

