Seagate offers six acres of land for first responder training

NAPLES, Fla. — Seagate Development Group offered about six acres of its land in Naples to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Collier County Fires Services and Collier County Emergency Medical Services to use as a training ground.

This comes as Collier County continues to hire and increase its growth.

According to a press release, first responders will use the land for simulated situations such as search and rescue, fire hose management, advanced firefighter self-rescue and rural water supply.

Collier County Sheriff’s bomb and SWAT teams will use robots and specialized equipment to conduct tactical operations on the land as well.

James Nulf, Jr., the Chief Operating Officer and Partner of Seagate Development Group, said this was a way for the company to be using their resources to be proactive.

“Seagate values and appreciates this beautiful region and all those who make it what it is today. We are proud to do something for the first responders who do so much for us,” Nulf Jr. said.