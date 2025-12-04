Safety reminder after gun found in Collier County park

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Marco Island Police Department says a woman found a small, "fanny" type pack under an unattended table at Veterans Community Park on Wednesday, December 3rd. Inside, she found a handgun, officers say.

A city employee was notified, and that's when the Marco Island Police Department was notified.

Police say there is no danger to the public, and no criminal act at this time.

However, this is the third time a firearm was left behind at a city park since April 2024, according to police.

The department asks that people who live in the community remember that hundreds of people, including many children, visit parks within the city every day.

Florida law allows firearms in many public venues, including in parks.