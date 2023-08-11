Pregnant dog dies after unlicensed man performs C-section surgery

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Collier County man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after police learned he posed as a veterinarian and performed surgery on a pregnant dog, who later died from an infection.

According to Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), 61-year-old Osvaldo Sanchez performed illicit surgery on a 6-year-old Chihuahua named Sugar in May of this year.

Sugar's owners had previously been introduced to Sanchez as a veterinarian. They contacted him when Sugar appeared to be having problems delivering her puppies.

Sanchez examined Sugar and later performed a C-section and spay procedure on her in his mobile office. He removed one stillborn puppy during the procedure.

Sugar's owners paid Sanchez $600 for the surgery.

Following the procedure, Sugar became ill from an infection and spent the following week in the care of a licensed veterinary clinic. An ultrasound later found that the incision from Sanchez's procedure was closed with string or thread instead of surgical stitches, which could have caused the infection.

Following the ultrasound, Sugar died due to several complications from the surgery.

CCSO's Animal Cruelty Investigations Alliance investigated the case and found that Sanchez is a licensed pet groomer, and not a licensed veterinarian.

He is charged with animal abuse and practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

CCSO urges all pet owners to do their research and only entrust their animals to licensed vets.